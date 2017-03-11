Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are in the Bahamas Together!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are heating up as a new couple and they were spotted enjoying a romantic trip to the Bahamas this weekend!

The 47-year-old entertainer and the 41-year-old former baseball player took a private jet from Miami to the island and arrived at around 9:30pm on Friday night (March 10) in Marsh Harbour, according to Page Six.

J.Lo and A.Rod are enjoying a getaway at the exclusive Bakers Bay Gold & Ocean Club.

“It’s early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other,” a source said about the couple, who have been secretly dating for months.