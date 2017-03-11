Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 7:50 am

Joe Manganiello Has Taken Up Kung Fu to Prepare For 'The Batman'

Joe Manganiello Has Taken Up Kung Fu to Prepare For 'The Batman'

Joe Manganiello is doing some serious training in preparation for his role as Deathstroke in The Batman!

The 40-year-old actor revealed that he’s been working with his trainer as well as practicing Kung fu and chi gung.

“My trainer and I have started putting together some workouts that are specific to the character and how I want the character to move,” he told Robert Irvine Magazine.

Joe added, “It’s an incredibly athletic role so all of the training is very functional. I’ve also started Kung fu and chi gung training, and I’ve also started working with katanas.”

Pictured inside: Joe getting some shopping done on Thursday (March 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
joe manganiello kung fu for the batman 01
joe manganiello kung fu for the batman 02
joe manganiello kung fu for the batman 03
joe manganiello kung fu for the batman 04

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Joe Manganiello

Getty
