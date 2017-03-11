John Cena & Girlfriend Nikki Bella Kick Off Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Orange Carpet!

John Cena hits the orange carpet with his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old WWE wrestler is hosting the show this evening and we hope he brings Nikki up on stage at some point!

John recently opened up to Extra about how he and Nikki make time for each other despite having busy schedules.

“It sometimes comes down to the unromantic fact of scheduling time for each other, which — for lack of a better word — sucks, but when we have that time with each other, it’s truly incredible,” John said. “I love her to death and I look forward to the next time I see her… Certainly, we talk and text a lot, but she has gotten me into FaceTime and we FaceTime every day.”