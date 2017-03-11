Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn &amp; His Ex

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 6:04 pm

John Cena & Girlfriend Nikki Bella Kick Off Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Orange Carpet!

John Cena & Girlfriend Nikki Bella Kick Off Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Orange Carpet!

John Cena hits the orange carpet with his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old WWE wrestler is hosting the show this evening and we hope he brings Nikki up on stage at some point!

John recently opened up to Extra about how he and Nikki make time for each other despite having busy schedules.

“It sometimes comes down to the unromantic fact of scheduling time for each other, which — for lack of a better word — sucks, but when we have that time with each other, it’s truly incredible,” John said. “I love her to death and I look forward to the next time I see her… Certainly, we talk and text a lot, but she has gotten me into FaceTime and we FaceTime every day.”
Just Jared on Facebook
john cena kids choice awards 2017 01
john cena kids choice awards 2017 02
john cena kids choice awards 2017 03
john cena kids choice awards 2017 04
john cena kids choice awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, John Cena, Kids' Choice Awards, Nikki Bella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here