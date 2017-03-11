Top Stories
Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Michael Fassbender Blessed Us All By Wearing This Tight Shirt!

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 3:48 pm

Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Joshua Jackson leans across the table and kisses a mystery woman while having a romantic dinner on Thursday night (March 9) in New York City.

The 38-year-old The Affair actor and his date were seen dining at The Immigrant in the East Village neighborhood.

Eyewitnesses say that Joshua and the mystery brunette arrived around 9pm and they started “kissing somewhat passionately” about an hour and a half into the meal.

“They were both smiling and laughing,” the source told E! News. “They left the bar at midnight together and went back to his hotel, walking about five blocks and holding hands. They looked super happy.”

It’s not clear yet who the woman is or how they met. Joshua split from his longtime partner Diane Kruger last summer.
