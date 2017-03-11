Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cheers on Son Charlie at College Basketball Game!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one proud mom!

The 56-year-old Veep actress and her husband Brad Hall were spotted at the cheering on their son Charlie at his college basketball game on Thursday (March 9) in Washington, DC.

Charlie is currently a sophomore at Northwestern University, where his parents both attended school, and plays for the school’s basketball team which is currently in the Big Ten Tournament.

During Thursday’s game, Charlie helped his team defeat Rutgers University in a 83-61 victory.

When Charlie entered the game, excited parents Julia and Brad jumped up to cheer on their son.

Watch the clip of proud parents Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall cheer on Charlie below!