Justin Theroux Loves the Shade Thrown at Trump at LAX Airport

Justin Theroux makes his way out of LAX Airport after landing in town on Thursday (March 9) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor noticed something interesting at the customs after arriving in town from Paris. He saw that there was no photo of President Trump on the wall where there used to be one of President Obama.

“Oh Snap! LAX super subtle shade game on point! 😏🐍 Pic 1… taken in December. Pic 2… taken today,” Justin captioned a slideshow of two photos on his Instagram account.

“#spotthedifference #resist,” he added.