Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn &amp; His Ex

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 10:58 pm

Kevin Hart Gets Slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards!

Kevin Hart Gets Slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards!

Oh no – Kevin Hart got slammed with slime at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor – who won the award for Favorite Villain for his role in The Secret Life of Pets – attended the awards show with his kids Heaven, 11, and Hendrix, 8.

Other stars who attended the KCAs with their kids were Blac Chyna with son King Cairo, Jordana Brewster and son Julian, and DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck with son Asahd.

Lamar Odom was also spotted hitting the orange carpet along with former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell with pregnant wife Asia Mitchell.

10+ pictures inside of stars and their kids at the KCAs
Just Jared on Facebook
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 01
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 02
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 03
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 04
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 05
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 06
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 07
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 08
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 09
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 10
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 11
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 12
kevin hart gets slimed at kcas 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Asia Mitchell, Blac Chyna, Celebrity Kids, DJ Khaled, Jordana Brewster, kel mitchell, Kevin Hart, Kids' Choice Awards, king cairo, Lamar Odom, Nicole Tuck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here