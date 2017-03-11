Kevin Hart Gets Slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards!

Oh no – Kevin Hart got slammed with slime at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor – who won the award for Favorite Villain for his role in The Secret Life of Pets – attended the awards show with his kids Heaven, 11, and Hendrix, 8.

Other stars who attended the KCAs with their kids were Blac Chyna with son King Cairo, Jordana Brewster and son Julian, and DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck with son Asahd.

Lamar Odom was also spotted hitting the orange carpet along with former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell with pregnant wife Asia Mitchell.

10+ pictures inside of stars and their kids at the KCAs…