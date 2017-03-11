Kids' Choice Awards 2017 - Performers & Celeb Attendees List!
The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards will be airing on Nickelodeon later tonight and we have all the info on the performers and presenters you can expect to see at the show!
Hosting the show this year is WWE superstar and actor John Cena.
There will be two performances during the evening – Camila Cabello will team up with Machine Gun Kelly to perform “Bad Things” and Little Mix will perform a medley of their hit singles “Shout Out to My Ex” and “Touch.”
Lots of celebs will be attending the event and you can expect there to be plenty of slime to go around.
Host
John Cena
Performers
Camila Cabello with Machine Gun Kelly – “Bad Things”
Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex” and “Touch”
Celebrity Participants and Guests
Laila Ali
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Parker Bates (This Is Us)
Violett Beane (The Flash)
Nikki Bella
Soni Nicole Bringas (Fuller House)
John Brotherton (Fuller House)
Miles Brown (Black-ish)
Sophia Grace Brownlee
Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House)
Dove Cameron
Michael Campion (Fuller House)
Nick Cannon
Aaron Carpenter (Social media personality)
The Chainsmokers
Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us)
Dave Coulier (Fuller House)
Miranda Cosgrove
Mark Cuban
RJ Cyler (Power Rangers)
Noah Cyrus
Daya
Ellen DeGeneres
Juan Pablo di Pace (Fuller House)
Chris Evans
Becky G (Power Rangers)
Gal Gadot
Adam Hagenbuch (Fuller House)
Mackenzie Hancsicsak (This Is Us)
Elias Harger (Fuller House)
Kevin Hart
Jacob Hopkins (The Amazing World of Gumball)
Jordyn Jones (Dancer)
DJ Khaled
Chloe Kim (Professional snowboarder)
Heidi Klum
Ashley Liao (Fuller House)
Ludi Lin (Power Rangers)
Demi Lovato
Chloe Lukasiak (Dance Moms)
Laura Marano (Austin & Ally)
Marsai Martin (Black-ish)
Bethany Mota
Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight)
Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers)
Noah Munck (iCarly)
Johnny Orlando (Singer)
Chris Pine
Chris Pratt
Terrell Ransom Jr. (The Amazing World of Gumball)
Zoe Saldana
Jacob Sartorius (Singer and internet personality)
Big Sean
Josh Server (All That)
Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book)
Alli Simpson
JoJo Siwa (Dance Moms)
Gwen Stefani
Eric Stonestreet
Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House)
Kendall Vertes (Dance Moms)
Scott Weinger (Fuller House)
Nat Wolff
Zendaya
Maddie Ziegler