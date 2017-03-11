Kids' Choice Awards 2017 - Performers & Celeb Attendees List!

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards will be airing on Nickelodeon later tonight and we have all the info on the performers and presenters you can expect to see at the show!

Hosting the show this year is WWE superstar and actor John Cena.

There will be two performances during the evening – Camila Cabello will team up with Machine Gun Kelly to perform “Bad Things” and Little Mix will perform a medley of their hit singles “Shout Out to My Ex” and “Touch.”

Lots of celebs will be attending the event and you can expect there to be plenty of slime to go around.

Host

John Cena

Performers

Camila Cabello with Machine Gun Kelly – “Bad Things”

Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex” and “Touch”

Celebrity Participants and Guests

Laila Ali

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Parker Bates (This Is Us)

Violett Beane (The Flash)

Nikki Bella

Soni Nicole Bringas (Fuller House)

John Brotherton (Fuller House)

Miles Brown (Black-ish)

Sophia Grace Brownlee

Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House)

Dove Cameron

Michael Campion (Fuller House)

Nick Cannon

Aaron Carpenter (Social media personality)

The Chainsmokers

Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us)

Dave Coulier (Fuller House)

Miranda Cosgrove

Mark Cuban

RJ Cyler (Power Rangers)

Noah Cyrus

Daya

Ellen DeGeneres

Juan Pablo di Pace (Fuller House)

Chris Evans

Becky G (Power Rangers)

Gal Gadot

Adam Hagenbuch (Fuller House)

Mackenzie Hancsicsak (This Is Us)

Elias Harger (Fuller House)

Kevin Hart

Jacob Hopkins (The Amazing World of Gumball)

Jordyn Jones (Dancer)

DJ Khaled

Chloe Kim (Professional snowboarder)

Heidi Klum

Ashley Liao (Fuller House)

Ludi Lin (Power Rangers)

Demi Lovato

Chloe Lukasiak (Dance Moms)

Laura Marano (Austin & Ally)

Marsai Martin (Black-ish)

Bethany Mota

Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers)

Noah Munck (iCarly)

Johnny Orlando (Singer)

Chris Pine

Chris Pratt

Terrell Ransom Jr. (The Amazing World of Gumball)

Zoe Saldana

Jacob Sartorius (Singer and internet personality)

Big Sean

Josh Server (All That)

Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book)

Alli Simpson

JoJo Siwa (Dance Moms)

Gwen Stefani

Eric Stonestreet

Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House)

Kendall Vertes (Dance Moms)

Scott Weinger (Fuller House)

Nat Wolff

Zendaya

Maddie Ziegler