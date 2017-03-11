Top Stories
Sat, 11 March 2017 at 9:15 pm

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Bring Their Twins to the KCAs!

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Bring Their Twins to the KCAs!

It’s a Carey-Cannon family affair at the KCAs!

Mariah Carey and ex husband Nick Cannon bring their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe to the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah and Monroe looked cute in matching navy, Adidas dress as Nick and Moroccan looked tough in sleeveless orange sweats.

Mariah also shared a cute pic on Instagram of herself and Monroe getting ready for the awards show.

See more pictures inside of Mariah, Nick, and their twins arriving at the KCAs!
Photos: Getty
