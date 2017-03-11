Sat, 11 March 2017 at 5:34 pm
Meghan Markle Bundles Up in Toronto En Route to Yoga Class
Meghan Markle carries her yoga mat while heading to a hot yoga class on Saturday morning (March 11) in Toronto, Canada.
The 35-year-old actress and girlfriend of Prince Harry was seen bundle up in a bulky coat to keep warm in the frigid weather.
Meghan is back home in Toronto after attending a wedding with Harry last week in Jamaica. They were seen looking super cute together at the event and he even went shirtless at the beach with his buddies!
