Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 5:34 pm

Meghan Markle Bundles Up in Toronto En Route to Yoga Class

Meghan Markle carries her yoga mat while heading to a hot yoga class on Saturday morning (March 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The 35-year-old actress and girlfriend of Prince Harry was seen bundle up in a bulky coat to keep warm in the frigid weather.

Meghan is back home in Toronto after attending a wedding with Harry last week in Jamaica. They were seen looking super cute together at the event and he even went shirtless at the beach with his buddies!
