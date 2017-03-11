Michael Fassbender Blessed Us All By Wearing This Tight Shirt!

Top Stories
Sat, 11 March 2017 at 12:45 pm

Michael Fassbender puts his toned muscles on display in a tight polo shirt and he looks so hot in all of these photos!

The 39-year-old actor stepped out to attend the premiere of his new movie Song to Song at the 2017 SXSW Festival on Friday night (March 10) at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Tex.

We’d be happy to see Michael in shirts like these at all of his appearances!

Make sure to check out more photos of the Song to Song cast attending the event.

15+ pictures inside of Michael Fassbender on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty, WENN
  • Pamela

    *eyeroll*
    Hot mess

  • hugomastoc

    Lol @ the caption

  • alorwa

    “Blessed Us All” Speak for yourself Jared

