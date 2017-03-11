Michael Fassbender's 'Song to Song' Could Have Been a Mini-Series

Michael Fassbender sits down for a panel discussion about his movie Song to Song during the 2017 SXSW Festival on Saturday morning (March 11) in Austin, Tex.

The 39-year-old actor was interviewed by director Richard Linklater alongside his Song to Song director Terrence Malick, who made a rare appearance in public for the event.

Terrence opened up about how the original cut of the film was eight hours long and he rhetorically asked at the time if he was making a mini-series.

“We shot the film on a 40-day schedule,” Malick said (via Deadline). “We had an 8-hour first cut of the film and it took a long time to cut it to a manageable length.”

