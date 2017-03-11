New 'Alien: Covenant' Footage Debuts at SXSW Festival 2017!

Michael Fassbender is all smiles while joining his co-workers from the film Alien: Covenant for an event at the 2017 SXSW Festival on Friday night (March 10) in Austin, Tex.

The 39-year-old actor was joined by co-stars Katherine Waterston and Danny McBride, as well as director Ridley Scott, to debut new footage from the upcoming Prometheus sequel.

“To get the opportunity to work on this franchise, work with Ridley. As an actor and a dreamer, as a [risk taker] of the cinema and loving movies, the most important thing to me was to have fun with this character. To really enjoy it and enjoy the experience of doing it. Coming back was a follow up to that really. To have the honor to work with Sir Ridley Scott. To work with these guys. The proof is in the pudding,” Michael said at the event (via EW).

