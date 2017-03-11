Top Stories
Sat, 11 March 2017 at 4:07 pm

Nicola Peltz's Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Matches Her Brother!

Nicola Peltz's Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Matches Her Brother!

Nicola Peltz holds hands with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid while leaving Catch LA after dinner on Friday (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Anwar, 17, was seen wearing the same pajamas from the Beverly Hills Hotel that Nicola‘s older brother Diesel was wearing.

Nicola, 22, was joined by friends and family while celebrating her mom Claudia‘s birthday. “happy birthday mommy 💗 i would die without you. thank you for your endless support. i love you more than i can put into words,” she captioned the below photo on Instagram.

A post shared by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Anwar Hadid, Nicola Peltz

