Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 1:20 am

Selena Gomez Is Back in the Studio!

Selena Gomez Is Back in the Studio!

It looks like Selena Gomez is working on some new music!

The 24-year-old songstress just dropped her new track “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo and we may be able to expect more new music soon!

Selena took to her Instagram to share several pics from inside a studio, including one of a recording booth!

The pictures also feature songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, who Selena has worked with on many of her songs!

Selena didn’t drop any hints as to what the group was working on, but Julia also shared the pics to her Instagram, writing “family time.”

Check out all the photos that Selena shared below…
