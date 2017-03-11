Shakira Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Rehearsing For 'Deja Vu' Video - Watch Now!

Shakira is getting ready for her “Deja Vu” music video and she’s got her moves down!

The 39-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a video from rehearsals for the vid for her recent Prince Royce collab.

“Practicing my bachata on the video set! Get ready for it…coming soon Deja Vu the video!” Shakira captioned her post.

A few days earlier, she also shared a photo alongside Prince Royce on set so we hope that this means they’ll be dancing together!

Check out Shakira‘s dance moves below…