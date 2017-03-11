Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 3:50 am

Shakira Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Rehearsing For 'Deja Vu' Video - Watch Now!

Shakira is getting ready for her “Deja Vu” music video and she’s got her moves down!

The 39-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a video from rehearsals for the vid for her recent Prince Royce collab.

“Practicing my bachata on the video set! Get ready for it…coming soon Deja Vu the video!” Shakira captioned her post.

A few days earlier, she also shared a photo alongside Prince Royce on set so we hope that this means they’ll be dancing together!

Check out Shakira‘s dance moves below…

