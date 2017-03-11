Top Stories
Sat, 11 March 2017 at 2:20 am

Tom Hanks is Producing HBO Miniseries About Trump & Presidential Election

Tom Hanks is Producing HBO Miniseries About Trump & Presidential Election

Tom Hanks is helping turn the presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton into a an HBO miniseries!

The 60-year-old actor will executive produce the show, while Jay Roach will direct.

The two worked together on the Emmy-winning 2012 HBO film Game Change, which focused on John McCain‘s presidential campaign in 2008.

The new miniseries will be based on the third installment of Mark Halperin and John Heilemann’s Game Change book series.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their best-selling book Game Change set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” HBO film president Len Amato said in a statement.

Pictured: Tom and his wife Rita Wilson leaving dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi on Thursday (March 9) in Santa Monica, Calif.
