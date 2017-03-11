Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Victoria Beckham leaves the Louvre Museum after a visit with her son Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon (March 11) in Paris, France.

The mother-son duo was joined for the visit by Brooklyn‘s ex-girlfriend Sonia Ben Ammar. It’s not known if they are back on or just friends right now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn and Sonia hanging out together comes just days after rumors swirled that he might be dating Chloe Moretz again. They left some subtle hints on Instagram and got fans talking!

20+ pictures inside of Victoria Beckham at the Louvre…