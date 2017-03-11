Top Stories
Sat, 11 March 2017 at 10:14 pm

Zoe Saldana Stuns in Floral Print Dress at Kids' Choice Awards!

Zoe Saldana Stuns in Floral Print Dress at Kids' Choice Awards!

Zoe Saldana makes a surprise appearance on stage during the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral print dress as she hit the stage during the awards show.

Zoe stopped by the KCAs to debut a new clip from her upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

The action-packed comedy is set to hit theaters on May 5!
