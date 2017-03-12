'American Crime' Season 3 Premieres Tonight - Full Cast List!

Are you ready for an all-new season of American Crime?!

The third season of the ABC show takes place in Alamance County, North Carolina, and explores issues of forced labor, sex trafficking, immigration, socioeconomic divides, individual rights and how we are all a part of an economy that often prospers on economic oppression.

In this first episode, an undocumented worker, Luis Salazar (Benito Martinez), travels from Mexico into the United States in search of a job, only to discover that modern servitude is thriving in the farmlands and agricultural communities.

Promised work and a place to live, laborers find themselves required to pay exorbitant rates for shelter, food and other essentials. What little money they make is often collected directly by their employers.

Workers find themselves caught in perpetual debt and without recourse because of their legal status. Undocumented workers aren’t the only people targeted by this system.

Coy Henson (Connor Jessup) is a young, white American male, estranged from his family and hopelessly addicted to drugs.

American Crime premieres TONIGHT, March 12 @ 10PM on ABC.

Click inside to see the full American Crime cast list…

Regina King as Kimara Walters

Felicity Huffman as Jeanette Hesby

Connor Jessup as Coy Henson

Richard Cabral as Isaac Castillo

Benito Martinez as Luis Salazar

Sandra Oh as Abby Tanaka

Cherry Jones as Laurie Ann Hesby

Tim DeKay as JD Hesby

Janel Moloney as Raelyn

Dallas Roberts as Carson Hesby

Ana Mulvoy Ten as Shae Reese

Josh Drennen as Flemming

Colby French as Wilkens