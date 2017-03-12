Top Stories
Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 2:47 pm

Beyonce Surprises Mom Tina's Mentorship Group (Video)

Beyonce Surprises Mom Tina's Mentorship Group (Video)

Some young dancers just got to meet Beyonce!

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer surprised the Alvin Ailey dance company on Saturday (March 11) to surprise mom Tina‘s “Angels” mentorship group.

Tina shared a bunch of Instagram photos and video of Bey walking on stage and greeting the dancers.

“When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!! ❤️❤️,” Tina captioned the video, which you can watch below!

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

beyonce surprises dancers tinas angels 01
beyonce surprises dancers tinas angels 02

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Tina Knowles

