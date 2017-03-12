Beyonce Surprises Mom Tina's Mentorship Group (Video)

Some young dancers just got to meet Beyonce!

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer surprised the Alvin Ailey dance company on Saturday (March 11) to surprise mom Tina‘s “Angels” mentorship group.

Tina shared a bunch of Instagram photos and video of Bey walking on stage and greeting the dancers.

“When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!! ❤️❤️,” Tina captioned the video, which you can watch below!