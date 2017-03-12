Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 10:33 pm

Charlize Theron & James McAvoy Bring 'Atomic Blonde' to SXSW

Charlize Theron walks the red carpet at the premiere of her film Atomic Blonde at the 2017 SXSW Festival on Sunday (March 12) in Austin, Tex.

Also seen walking the carpet that evening were her co-star James McAvoy and the film’s director David Leitch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron

Be sure to check out the latest trailer for the movie if you missed it! Atomic Blonde is set to be released in theaters on July 28.

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Givenchy dress with Christian Louboutin shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Charlize Theron and James McAvoy promoting their films…
