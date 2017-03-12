Charlize Theron & James McAvoy Bring 'Atomic Blonde' to SXSW

Charlize Theron walks the red carpet at the premiere of her film Atomic Blonde at the 2017 SXSW Festival on Sunday (March 12) in Austin, Tex.

Also seen walking the carpet that evening were her co-star James McAvoy and the film’s director David Leitch.

Be sure to check out the latest trailer for the movie if you missed it! Atomic Blonde is set to be released in theaters on July 28.

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Givenchy dress with Christian Louboutin shoes.

