Ciara & Russell Wilson Step Out After Her Car Accident
Ciara is back on the move!
After her scary car accident the day before, the very pregnant 31-year-old entertainer and her husband Russell Wilson were spotted doing some shopping before grabbing a bite to eat on Saturday afternoon (March 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara
Later that night, Ciara and Russell showed off their style game as they made their way into Catch LA restaurant for dinner.
After the accident, Ciara tweeted out that she and the baby are both safe and unharmed.
Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid ☺🙏🏽
— Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2017