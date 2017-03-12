Ciara & Russell Wilson Step Out After Her Car Accident

Ciara is back on the move!

After her scary car accident the day before, the very pregnant 31-year-old entertainer and her husband Russell Wilson were spotted doing some shopping before grabbing a bite to eat on Saturday afternoon (March 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Later that night, Ciara and Russell showed off their style game as they made their way into Catch LA restaurant for dinner.

After the accident, Ciara tweeted out that she and the baby are both safe and unharmed.