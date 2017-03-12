Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Congratulations to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham!!

The couple just got engaged on Saturday night (March 11) while on vacation in Mexico.

Jeff took Colton on a romantic vacation to pop the question. He set up a whole candle lit walkway, an outdoor screen to watch a movie, and a heart made of rose pedals.

The duo both shared videos on their individual Instagram Stories.

“Jeff I’m crying. You’re the sweetest person in the world. I can’t believe you,” Colton said in one of his Instagram stories.

Colton just revealed in late February that he and Jeff were dating. The couple recently made their public debut at an Oscars after party.

