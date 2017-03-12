Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 5:22 pm

Colton Haynes' Engagement - Celebs & Friends Send Congrats!

Colton Haynes' Engagement - Celebs & Friends Send Congrats!

The newly-engaged Colton Haynes is receiving an outpouring of love.

Tons of his famous friends are sending their congrats after his boyfriend Jeff Leatham popped the question during their romantic getaway.

“Congrats to @ColtonLHaynes One of the great guys. Happiness to you both!” Rob Lowe tweeted.

Colton‘s longtime BFF Ally Maki wrote on Instagram, “MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life.”

Check out the sweet social media posts below!

Colton and Jeff revealed they were dating in late February.

A post shared by Ally Maki (@allymaki) on

Click inside to read more congrats for Colton and Jeff…
Just Jared on Facebook
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 01
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 02
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 03
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 04
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 05
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 06
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 07
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 08
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 09
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 10
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 11
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 12
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 13
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 14
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 15
colton haynes engaged boyfriend jeff leatham 16

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here