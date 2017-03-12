Colton Haynes' Engagement - Celebs & Friends Send Congrats!

The newly-engaged Colton Haynes is receiving an outpouring of love.

Tons of his famous friends are sending their congrats after his boyfriend Jeff Leatham popped the question during their romantic getaway.

“Congrats to @ColtonLHaynes One of the great guys. Happiness to you both!” Rob Lowe tweeted.

Colton‘s longtime BFF Ally Maki wrote on Instagram, “MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life.”

Colton and Jeff revealed they were dating in late February.

