Colton Haynes Shows Off Sparkly Engagement Ring in Cute Facetime Call With BFF Ally Maki

Colton Haynes got quite the rock from fiance Jeff Leatham!

The 28-year-old Arrow actor showed off the sparkly engagement ring with tears in his eyes while Facetiming his longtime best friend, actress Ally Maki.

“MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life,” Ally captioned the Instagram screen shot. “Overjoyed with love and emotion for my soul mate baby and ride or die on the happiest day of his life. Colt this is the moment!! Over a decades worth of our sleepovers and made up songs, all night wine sessions talking about love and Adele singalongs all leading up to this very moment.”

“I’m so happy for you my angel,” she continued. “So happy that you found someone who completes you and fills your heart in a way no one else can. Jeff you are family to us now but have been from the start. Thank you for showing him what true love feels like and proving that it exists. You have truly changed his life! So excited to see the journey of where your amazing bond of love takes you both.”

She concluded, “Love you both so very much!!! P.S. Now let’s make sure these bridesmaid dresses are fresh off the runway couture one of a kinds… and in the jaw dropping flattering color of diamonds okayyy thanks!! 👰🏻💍💍💍”

Colton and Jeff got engaged while on a romantic vacay.

