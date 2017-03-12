Criss Angel Reportedly Returns to Stage After Being Rushed to ER for Stunt Gone Wrong

Top Stories
Criss Angel has reportedly left the ER after his recent stunt gone wrong, USA TODAY confirms.

The 49-year-old stage magician and illusionist lost consciousness during his Mindfreak Live! show in Las Vegas on Friday night (March 12), leading the show to be cancelled.

“During Friday evening’s performance, while attempting his famed upside-down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet, he lost consciousness,” Criss‘s rep said in a statement on Saturday. “He was lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital where he was evaluated and released early this morning.”

She also confirmed that Criss would take the stage again on Saturday night after being cleared by his doctors.

As he had to miss a fundraiser for Make-a-Wish of Southern Nevada on Saturday, Criss sent a $100,000 donation on behalf of his pediatric cancer nonprofit HELP.

We’re glad to hear Criss is doing better!
