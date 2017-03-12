Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn &amp; His Ex

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 12:07 am

Darren Criss, Ashlee Simpson, & Evan Ross Go Skiing for Operation Smile Charity

Darren Criss, Ashlee Simpson, & Evan Ross Go Skiing for Operation Smile Charity

Darren Criss is all smiles as he gets ready to hit the slopes for the Operation Smile’s Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge on Saturday (March 11) in Park City, Utah.

The 30-year-old star was joined at the event by Taylor Kinney, Zachary Levi, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, and daughter Jagger along with Brooke Burke-Charvet, husband David, and daughter Heaven.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

Operation Smile helps provide facial reconstructive surgery to children who cannot afford the surgery.

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz and boyfriend Josh Stancil, and Justin Hartley along with wife Chrishell Stause all hit the slopes for the charity event as well.

15+ pictures inside of all the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 01
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 02
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 03
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 04
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 05
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 06
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 07
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 08
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 09
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 10
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 11
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 12
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 13
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 14
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 15
darren criss goes skiing for operation smile 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson, Brooke Burke, Celebrity Babies, Chrishell Stause, Chrissy Metz, Darren Criss, David Charvet, Evan Ross, Heaven Charvet, Jagger Ross, Josh Stancil, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Taylor Kinney, Zachary Levi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here