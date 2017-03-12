Darren Criss, Ashlee Simpson, & Evan Ross Go Skiing for Operation Smile Charity

Darren Criss is all smiles as he gets ready to hit the slopes for the Operation Smile’s Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge on Saturday (March 11) in Park City, Utah.

The 30-year-old star was joined at the event by Taylor Kinney, Zachary Levi, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, and daughter Jagger along with Brooke Burke-Charvet, husband David, and daughter Heaven.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

Operation Smile helps provide facial reconstructive surgery to children who cannot afford the surgery.

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz and boyfriend Josh Stancil, and Justin Hartley along with wife Chrishell Stause all hit the slopes for the charity event as well.

15+ pictures inside of all the stars at the event…