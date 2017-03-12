Demi Moore Supports Daughter Scout At Planned Parenthood Event

Demi Moore supports her daughter Scout Willis at the closing night of We The Women presents Women of Manhattan, a play in support of Planned Parenthood on Saturday (March 11) at the Downtown Palace Theater in Los Angeles.

The play was performed by Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, Jackie Shea and more. Scout performed for the packed crowd as well at a reception after the show. In addition, Amber Heard, Juno Temple, Jonah Hill, Gina Gershon, Dustin Hoffman, and more also hit up the event.

