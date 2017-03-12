Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 9:04 pm

Donald Trump Jr. Admits He Has 'Zero Contact' with Dad Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr. made a shocking reveal over the weekend – he doesn’t speak to his father, Donald Trump.

“I basically have zero contact with him at this point,” he said (via NBC News) at a GOP fundraiser in Dallas, Texas. “I thought I was out of politics after Election Day and [would] get back to my regular life and my family,” Trump Jr. said at the fundraiser. “But I couldn’t.”

Donald Jr. and his brother Eric took control of their dad’s company when he became President.

