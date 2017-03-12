Donald Trump Jr. Admits He Has 'Zero Contact' with Dad Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr. made a shocking reveal over the weekend – he doesn’t speak to his father, Donald Trump.

“I basically have zero contact with him at this point,” he said (via NBC News) at a GOP fundraiser in Dallas, Texas. “I thought I was out of politics after Election Day and [would] get back to my regular life and my family,” Trump Jr. said at the fundraiser. “But I couldn’t.”

Donald Jr. and his brother Eric took control of their dad’s company when he became President.