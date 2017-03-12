Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 5:02 pm

Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest 2017 Debut

Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest 2017 Debut

No surprise here – Ed Sheeran‘s latest album Divide takes the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The hit record earned 451,000 equivalent album units, 322,000 in traditional album sales, for the week ending March 10, according to Billboard.

Ed holds the biggest week for an album in 2017. This is his second No. 1 album following 2014′s Multiply.

In case you didn’t know, the Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Stream Divide below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Multipass

    It’s a really good album.

  • Multipass

    It’s a really good album.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here