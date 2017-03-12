Ed Sheeran's 'Divide' Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest 2017 Debut

No surprise here – Ed Sheeran‘s latest album Divide takes the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The hit record earned 451,000 equivalent album units, 322,000 in traditional album sales, for the week ending March 10, according to Billboard.

Ed holds the biggest week for an album in 2017. This is his second No. 1 album following 2014′s Multiply.

In case you didn’t know, the Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Stream Divide below!