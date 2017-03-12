Eva Longoria Promotes New Watch Line in Miami

Top Stories
Sun, 12 March 2017 at 11:50 pm

Eva Longoria always looks amazing!

The 41-year-old actress and businesswoman has a new line for Technomarine Watches and promoted them at the Invicta store at the Miami International Mall on Sunday (March 12) in Miami, Fla.

“Morning Miami! Who’s coming to see me today at the Invicta Store at the MIA International Mall? 5-6pm,” Eva tweeted earlier in the day to invite guests to meet her at the store!

Check out the photos from the event below…
Photos: FameFlynet
