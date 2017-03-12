Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 4:42 pm

Gina Rodriguez Hosts 'Seed' Premiere at SXSW

Gina Rodriguez Hosts 'Seed' Premiere at SXSW

Gina Rodriguez smiles as she hits the carpet at the premiere of the documentary Seed held during the 2017 SXSW Festival on Saturday (March 11) in Austin, Tex.

The 32-year-old Jane The Virgin actress hosted the premiere and was joined by the film’s stars Pulkit Mahajan, Devon Mui, and Ethan Reid, as well as the director, Andrew Wonder.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gina Rodriguez

Seed follows three startups from around the world as they descend on San Francisco for AngelHack’s Silicon Valley Week. Check out the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
gina rodriguez hosts seed premiere at sxsw 01
gina rodriguez hosts seed premiere at sxsw 02
gina rodriguez hosts seed premiere at sxsw 03
gina rodriguez hosts seed premiere at sxsw 04
gina rodriguez hosts seed premiere at sxsw 05

Credit: Jonathan Leibson; Photos: Getty Images For Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted to: 2017 SXSW Festival, Gina Rodriguez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here