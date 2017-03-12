Gina Rodriguez Hosts 'Seed' Premiere at SXSW

Gina Rodriguez smiles as she hits the carpet at the premiere of the documentary Seed held during the 2017 SXSW Festival on Saturday (March 11) in Austin, Tex.

The 32-year-old Jane The Virgin actress hosted the premiere and was joined by the film’s stars Pulkit Mahajan, Devon Mui, and Ethan Reid, as well as the director, Andrew Wonder.

Seed follows three startups from around the world as they descend on San Francisco for AngelHack’s Silicon Valley Week. Check out the trailer below!