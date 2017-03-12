Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 8:45 pm

Hilary Duff Reveals Son Luca's Birthday Party Details!

Hilary Duff Reveals Son Luca's Birthday Party Details!

Hilary Duff has revealed what she has planned for her son Luca‘s 5th birthday party!

“We’re doing a backyard party, which I haven’t done since he was two. It’s always so much work, but I’m really excited about it,” Hilary told E! News about her son’s big day, which lands on Monday (March 20). “I think the Ghostbusters are showing up. It’s going to be like a whole thing.”

“We’re doing hot dogs because Slimer eats hot dogs,” she added. “His dad [Mike Comrie] is going to be on hot dog grilling duty. We’re also going to have pizza and veggie and fruit trays.”

Sounds like so much fun! Happy early birthday, Luca!

Also pictured inside: Hilary stepping out on Sunday (March 12) in Studio City, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff opens about about lucas fifth birthday 01
hilary duff opens about about lucas fifth birthday 02
hilary duff opens about about lucas fifth birthday 03
hilary duff opens about about lucas fifth birthday 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie, Mike Comrie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here