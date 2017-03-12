Hilary Duff Reveals Son Luca's Birthday Party Details!

Hilary Duff has revealed what she has planned for her son Luca‘s 5th birthday party!

“We’re doing a backyard party, which I haven’t done since he was two. It’s always so much work, but I’m really excited about it,” Hilary told E! News about her son’s big day, which lands on Monday (March 20). “I think the Ghostbusters are showing up. It’s going to be like a whole thing.”

“We’re doing hot dogs because Slimer eats hot dogs,” she added. “His dad [Mike Comrie] is going to be on hot dog grilling duty. We’re also going to have pizza and veggie and fruit trays.”

Sounds like so much fun! Happy early birthday, Luca!

Also pictured inside: Hilary stepping out on Sunday (March 12) in Studio City, Calif.