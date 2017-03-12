Top Stories
Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 9:42 pm

How Does Gwen Stefani Feel About Working with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'?

How Does Gwen Stefani Feel About Working with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'?

Gwen Stefani is opening up about what it is like being on The Voice with her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

“I feel like when we were coming back this season, I was a little nervous,” Gwen told ET. “I was like, ‘This is going to be weird!’ But, you know, the show is so real. All it is is us just being there and being us. So, it’s been really fun.”

“Obviously, any time I can be around Blake is a blessing,” Gwen added.

Both Gwen and Blake are acting as mentors this season.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

