Jon Hamm & Ansel Elgort Premiere 'Baby Driver' at SXSW with Eiza Gonzalez

Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, and Ansel Elgort meet up on the red carpet for their new film Baby Driver at the 2017 SXSW Festival on Saturday (March 11) in Austin, Tex.

The stars were also joined by their director Edgar Wright and Ansel‘s girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

Baby Driver focuses on a young, hearing-impaired getaway driver named Baby (Elgort), who finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail after being coerced into working for a crime boss.

The trailer for the crime/thriller debuted that day and assures the movie will be action packed. It hits theaters on August 11.