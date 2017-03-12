Joni Sledge Dead - 'We Are Family' Singer Passes Away at 60

Singer Joni Sledge from the sister musical group Sister Sledge has passed away at 60-years-old, her publicist told CNN.

As of now, the cause of her Joni‘s death is unknown.

“Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni passed away yesterday. Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We do know that she is now eternally with Our Lord,” the group posted on their Facebook page.

Joni and Sister Sledge are best known for their 1979 hit song “We Are Family.”

Our thoughts are with Joni Sledge’s loved ones at this time.