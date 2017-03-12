Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn &amp; His Ex

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 12:38 am

Joni Sledge Dead - 'We Are Family' Singer Passes Away at 60

Joni Sledge Dead - 'We Are Family' Singer Passes Away at 60

Singer Joni Sledge from the sister musical group Sister Sledge has passed away at 60-years-old, her publicist told CNN.

As of now, the cause of her Joni‘s death is unknown.

“Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni passed away yesterday. Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We do know that she is now eternally with Our Lord,” the group posted on their Facebook page.

Joni and Sister Sledge are best known for their 1979 hit song “We Are Family.”

Our thoughts are with Joni Sledge’s loved ones at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joni Sledge, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here