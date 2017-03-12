Josh Duhamel & Sarah Wayne Callies Bring 'This Is Your Death' to SXSW 2017

The cast of This Is Your Death premiered the film this weekend.

Josh Duhamel, Sarah Wayne Callies, and director/actor Giancarlo Esposito promoted the film at the 2017 SXSW Festival on Saturday (March 11) in Austin, Texas.

The cast attended a press conference that day as well.

Here’s the film synopsis: “Today’s audience has become infatuated with watching others degrade themselves on national television.

They crave a wild argument, a bloody fight, or a publicized scandal. It has become the ultimate source of entertainment. But when the boundaries seem like they can’t be pushed any further, game-show host Adam Rogers steps in to break down the wall by hosting a new game show where contestants end their lives for a chance to win money.

Adam will only be satisfied if his reality show is number one in the ratings, and he’ll stop at nothing to make sure he gets there, even if it means letting go of his humanity.”

