Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Jack Huston to Replace Daniel Craig in James Bond Movies?

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 4:49 pm

Jourdan Dunn Describes Her Personal Style as 'Street Chic'

Jourdan Dunn Describes Her Personal Style as 'Street Chic'

Jourdan Dunn is introducing her very own line with Missguided.

The 26-year-old model posed at the launch of her Lon Dunn+ Missguided Collection at Missguided’s Westfield Store on Saturday (March 11) at Westfield Stratford in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jourdan Dunn

“I always knew my first collaboration with Missguided was going to be streetwear and a reflection of my own style, which is street chic,” Jourdan said (via Us Weekly). “I wanted this to be an athleisure line that is practical but at the same time make women and girls feel confident in an effortlessly cool way. I wanted it to be accessible for all women and girls. We all love to wear sportswear now — this reflects how busy our lives are, but we still want to look cool and chic. There are demands on how we live and I wanted my collection to reflect how modern women live day to day.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jourdan dunn missguided collection london 01
jourdan dunn missguided collection london 02
jourdan dunn missguided collection london 03
jourdan dunn missguided collection london 04
jourdan dunn missguided collection london 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jourdan Dunn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Multipass

    She’s very beautiful.

  • Multipass

    She’s very beautiful.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here