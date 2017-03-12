Jourdan Dunn Describes Her Personal Style as 'Street Chic'

Jourdan Dunn is introducing her very own line with Missguided.

The 26-year-old model posed at the launch of her Lon Dunn+ Missguided Collection at Missguided’s Westfield Store on Saturday (March 11) at Westfield Stratford in London, England.

“I always knew my first collaboration with Missguided was going to be streetwear and a reflection of my own style, which is street chic,” Jourdan said (via Us Weekly). “I wanted this to be an athleisure line that is practical but at the same time make women and girls feel confident in an effortlessly cool way. I wanted it to be accessible for all women and girls. We all love to wear sportswear now — this reflects how busy our lives are, but we still want to look cool and chic. There are demands on how we live and I wanted my collection to reflect how modern women live day to day.”