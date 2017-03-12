'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Season 13 Premieres Tonight

We’ll finally get some insight into the aftermath of Kim Kardashian‘s horrifying Paris robbery on tonight’s season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The latest promo for the show is intense as Kim recounts the story to her sisters, crying and saying, “If the elevator doesn’t open in time, I’m f-cked.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Meanwhile, we also get a glimpse at Kendall Jenner‘s runway shows, Khloe Kardashians‘ sexy photo shoots, Kanye West‘s hospitalization, and some more family drama.

“It’s never going to work out,” Kourtney Kardashian tells on-and-off boyfriend Scott Disick.

Rob Kardashian also calls Khloe a liar.

KUTWTK airs TONIGHT, March 12 @ 9PM on E!



KUWTK Season 13 Promo