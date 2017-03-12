Kendall Jenner Shows Off Body In Lingerie Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner is showing off her body for a new photo shoot campaign on Sunday (March 12) in Miami, FL.

The 21-year-old model is likely shooting for La Perla, as she is wearing red lace, and is a spokesperson for the lacy lingerie brand.

Earlier in the weekend, Kendall, along with friend Justine Skye, went out to support her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky to celebrate his new clothing collection, GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky “GUESS Club.”

Kendall shared a photo on her Instagram page of a few photo booth pics her and Justine took together at the party. Check it out below!

oh pee wee A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:06am PST

