Sun, 12 March 2017 at 7:26 pm

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Body In Lingerie Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Body In Lingerie Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner is showing off her body for a new photo shoot campaign on Sunday (March 12) in Miami, FL.

The 21-year-old model is likely shooting for La Perla, as she is wearing red lace, and is a spokesperson for the lacy lingerie brand.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Earlier in the weekend, Kendall, along with friend Justine Skye, went out to support her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky to celebrate his new clothing collection, GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky “GUESS Club.”

Kendall shared a photo on her Instagram page of a few photo booth pics her and Justine took together at the party. Check it out below!

oh pee wee

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Click inside to see more photos from Kendall’s lingerie shoot…
Credit: Roger , Thibault Monnier; Photos: PacificCoastNews, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner

