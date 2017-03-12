Khloe Kardashian Wishes Her Two BFFs A Happy Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is sending some birthday love.

The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram to wish happy birthday to her longtime best friends, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

“Happy birthday to my most beautiful @foreverkhadijah @forevermalika ❤️❤️❤️ BEST FRIEND: someone you can trust with your life. Who has seen the best and the worst of you and will be there whenever you need someone to talk to. I miss you both madly! I hope you have the best birthday because you ladies are so deserving! Cheers to the best friends I could ever ask for! I cannot believe we have known each other for over half our lives. I can’t wait to see what the next half gives us 💋” Khloe wrote.

Pictured: Khloe catches a flight at LAX Airport on Saturday (March 11) as her mom Kris Jenner goes shopping and her sister Kourtney Kardashian is spotted at a laser tag venue in Los Angeles.