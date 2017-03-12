Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 10:10 pm

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will focus on Kim Kardashian‘s terrifying gunpoint robbery in Paris, France on October 3, 2016.

“They asked for money. I said I don’t have any money. They dragged me out to the hallway…That’s when i saw the gun, clear as day,” Kim says in the promo.

While recalling what happened to Kourtney and Khloe, Kim breaks down in tears and talks about the terrifying decision to try and escape the gunmen.

Watch the brand new promo below, and tune into KUWTK next Sunday.


‘KUWTK’ Paris Robbery Episode
