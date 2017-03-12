Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Next week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will focus on Kim Kardashian‘s terrifying gunpoint robbery in Paris, France on October 3, 2016.

“They asked for money. I said I don’t have any money. They dragged me out to the hallway…That’s when i saw the gun, clear as day,” Kim says in the promo.

While recalling what happened to Kourtney and Khloe, Kim breaks down in tears and talks about the terrifying decision to try and escape the gunmen.

Watch the brand new promo below, and tune into KUWTK next Sunday.