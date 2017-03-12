Top Stories
'Kong: Skull Island' Tops Weekend Box Office With $61 Million

'Kong: Skull Island' Tops Weekend Box Office With $61 Million

Kong: Skull Island easily topped this weekend’s box office with a whopping $61 million debut!

The film starring Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and Brie Larson has made $142.6 million overseas so far, according to THR.

Taking second place was Hugh Jackman‘s Logan, which earned an additional $37.9 million for a total of $154 million domestically.

Coming in at No. 3 was Jordan Peele‘s horror film Get Out with $21 million in its third weekend, surpassing the $100 million mark domestically.

Rounding out the top five were The Shack and The Lego Batman Movie, which earned $8.7 million and $7.7 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart‘s new flick Personal Shopper debuted to $92,516 from four theaters, for a screen average of $23,129.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??

