Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Colton Haynes & Boyfriend Jeff Leatham Are Engaged!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Scarlett Johnsson Plays Ivanka Trump on 'SNL' (Video)

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Get An Update on Ciara's Condition After Car Accident

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 11:00 pm

Kylie Jenner Is Releasing New Lip Kits This Week!

Kylie Jenner Is Releasing New Lip Kits This Week!

Kylie Jenner heads back to her car after grabbing dinner at Catch LA on Saturday (March 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 19-year-old reality TV star got some help through the crowds by security.

Kylie‘s Lip Kits are getting some new products soon! The Velvet collection features new shades with names such as Rosie, Harmony, Charm, and Dazzle, and will launch March 16th at 3 PM PST.

Earlier in the week, Kylie and her boyfriend Tyga took a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a pair of shoes that she’s been loving lately.

“Loving these 😋,” she simply captioned the photo, which you can see below.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner is a fishnet queen for dinner 01
kylie jenner is a fishnet queen for dinner 02
kylie jenner is a fishnet queen for dinner 03
kylie jenner is a fishnet queen for dinner 04
kylie jenner is a fishnet queen for dinner 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here