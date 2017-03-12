Kylie Jenner Is Releasing New Lip Kits This Week!

Kylie Jenner heads back to her car after grabbing dinner at Catch LA on Saturday (March 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 19-year-old reality TV star got some help through the crowds by security.

Kylie‘s Lip Kits are getting some new products soon! The Velvet collection features new shades with names such as Rosie, Harmony, Charm, and Dazzle, and will launch March 16th at 3 PM PST.

Earlier in the week, Kylie and her boyfriend Tyga took a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a pair of shoes that she’s been loving lately.

“Loving these 😋,” she simply captioned the photo, which you can see below.