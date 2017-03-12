Top Stories
Sun, 12 March 2017 at 11:07 am

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Hit the Studio Together

It looks like Lady Gaga is still going strong with boyfriend Christian Carino.

The 30-year-old Super Bowl entertainer was spotted heading into a studio with him on Saturday afternoon (March 11) in Los Angeles.

On her way inside, she ran into a friend and hugged him in the parking lot as Christian got out of the car.

In case you missed the big news, Gaga is now headlining the 2017 Coachella Music Festival after Beyonce dropped out due to her pregnancy.
Photos: AKM-GSI
