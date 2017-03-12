Top Stories
Sun, 12 March 2017 at 5:30 am

Lily Collins Signs Copies of Her New Book 'Unfiltered' in L.A.

Lily Collins Signs Copies of Her New Book 'Unfiltered' in L.A.

Lily Collins is all smiles as she arrives at a Barnes & Noble for her book signing on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress went business professional in a blazer and leather pants as she stepped out to promote her new book of essays “Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Collins

In case you missed it, Lily recently opened up about learning to forgive her father Phil Collins for his past mistakes.

While she was at the signing today, Lily took to Instagram to share a pic of all the fans that stepped out to support her.

Check it out below!

10+ pictures inside of Lily Collins at her book signing…
