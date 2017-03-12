Lorde Brings Her Unique Dance Moves To 'SNL' While Performing 'Green Light' & 'Liability' (Videos)

Check out both Saturday Night Live performances from Lorde right here!

The 20-year-old singer sang her single “Green Light” and song “Liability,” both off her upcoming album Melodrama, which is set to drop on June 19.

Lorde is famous for her interesting dance moves, and definitely didn’t disappoint with her SNL performance.

Watch Lorde sing “Green Light” on SNL below!

Lorde – “Green Light” on SNL

Lorde – “Liability” on SNL