Sun, 12 March 2017 at 7:48 pm

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Luke Evans Gives a 'Shirtless' Serenade of Adele's Song on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres gives Luke Evans a pretty amazing gift during his first appearance on The Ellen Show - airing tomorrow on NBC!

Luke, who plays Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, showed a video of himself singing an Adele song shirtless. So, Ellen gave him a shower curtain with Adele on one side and a shirtless torso cutout for him to stick his head through on the other side!

Then, Luke treated the audience to a quick version of Adele‘s “When We Were Young.” Watch the video below!
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
