New 'Baby Driver' Trailer Features Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, & More - Watch Now! (Video)
The new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Baby Driver is finally here!
The action-packed teaser dropped on Saturday (March 11), and it features tons of famous faces.
The Edgar Wright-directed crime/thriller focuses on a young, hearing-impaired getaway driver named Baby (Ansel Elgort), who finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail after being coerced into working for a crime boss.
The cast also includes Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Lily James, Jon Hamm, and Eiza Gonzalez.
The music-driven film premiered at South by Southwest film festival this weekend.
Don’t miss Baby Driver when it hits theaters on August 11, and watch the trailer below!
BABY DRIVER – Official Trailer #1 (2017) Edgar Wright Crime Movie HD