Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sun, 12 March 2017 at 1:34 am

New 'Baby Driver' Trailer Features Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, & More - Watch Now! (Video)

The new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Baby Driver is finally here!

The action-packed teaser dropped on Saturday (March 11), and it features tons of famous faces.

The Edgar Wright-directed crime/thriller focuses on a young, hearing-impaired getaway driver named Baby (Ansel Elgort), who finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail after being coerced into working for a crime boss.

The cast also includes Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Lily James, Jon Hamm, and Eiza Gonzalez.

The music-driven film premiered at South by Southwest film festival this weekend.

Don’t miss Baby Driver when it hits theaters on August 11, and watch the trailer below!


BABY DRIVER – Official Trailer #1 (2017) Edgar Wright Crime Movie HD
