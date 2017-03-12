New 'Baby Driver' Trailer Features Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, & More - Watch Now! (Video)

The new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Baby Driver is finally here!

The action-packed teaser dropped on Saturday (March 11), and it features tons of famous faces.

The Edgar Wright-directed crime/thriller focuses on a young, hearing-impaired getaway driver named Baby (Ansel Elgort), who finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail after being coerced into working for a crime boss.

The cast also includes Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Lily James, Jon Hamm, and Eiza Gonzalez.

The music-driven film premiered at South by Southwest film festival this weekend.

Don’t miss Baby Driver when it hits theaters on August 11, and watch the trailer below!



BABY DRIVER – Official Trailer #1 (2017) Edgar Wright Crime Movie HD